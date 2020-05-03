Liberty Men’s Tennis adds Vanderbilt transfer Christiaan Worst for 2020

The Liberty Flames men’s tennis squad has announced the addition of transfer Christiaan Worst for the 2020-21 academic year.

“Christiaan is an incredible fit for our culture. We can’t wait to start working with him,” said Flames head coach Derek Schwandt. “He is serious about competing at the top level of college tennis. He is a hard worker, passionate competitor and will make our team better in all areas on and off the court.”

Worst, who hails from Pretoria, South Africa, has spent the past two seasons competing for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

At Vanderbilt, Worst earned doubles victories over No. 8 Texas A&M, Northwestern (2019), Nebraska and Auburn (2020), while posting a 12-10 overall singles record for the Commodores. Worst secured eight doubles victories during his freshman campaign and held a four-match win streak at one point.

Prior to coming to Vanderbilt, Worst reached a No. 155 ITF junior singles ranking. The South Africa native earned a No. 1579 ATP singles ranking and No. 1468 ATP doubles ranking.

In May 2019, Worst won the 2019 GE Wilson Challenge tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa. Worst defeated Lleyton Cronje, 102 ITF junior and VCU No. 1 player, and Vaughn Hunter, 1162 ATP and former Mississippi State player.

In December 2018, Worst won three qualifying matches and advanced to the second round of the main draw in the South Africa F3 Futures event, defeating 1146 ATP Jesse Flores and 1271 ATP Riaan Du Toit.

