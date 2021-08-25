Liberty men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule

Published Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, 7:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty completed its 2021-22 schedule as head coach Ritchie McKay and the Liberty men’s basketball team have announced their non-conference schedule. Season tickets are on sale and can be purchased at LUBasketball.com.

Home sweet home

Expecting full capacity at Liberty Arena, Flames Nation will get to experience Liberty Arena for the first time at full capacity this season. The Flames will have six home games during their non-conference schedule, highlighted by Missouri on Dec. 2. This will be the first time Liberty has hosted an SEC opponent and will be the first Power Five school that Liberty has hosted since 2009 (Clemson).

Liberty will tip off the season on Nov. 11 at home against Regent.

Neutral site games

Liberty’s non-conference schedule also features eight neutral site games against high-level opponents, starting with the ASUN/MAAC Challenge in November. The Flames will face Iona and head coach Rick Pitino, who appeared in the NCAA Tournament last season. Liberty will compete in Naismith Hall of Fame contests, starting with the Hall of Fame Classic in Fort Worth, Texas against Stephen F. Austin. Less than a week after facing Stephen F. Austin, the Flames will then face East Carolina in the Hall of Fame Shootout at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.

As the Flames near the end of their non-conference schedule, they will be tested at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. Liberty will face off against Northern Iowa to open up the tournament. The rest of the tournament field includes BYU, Hawai’i, South Florida, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Wyoming.

Road test

Liberty will be tested early to start the season, as the Flames will face LSU in their second game of the season. LSU is coming off an appearance in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. This will be the second time in the last three seasons Liberty has traveled to the Maravich Center to face the Tigers.

For a full list of Liberty’s schedule, click here.

Ticket information

2021-22 season tickets at Liberty Arena are currently on sale. Fans can support Liberty men’s basketball and enjoy special game day privileges by joining the Flames Club. The Flames Club exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level.

For more information about Flames Club membership, call 434-582-CLUB (2582), email FlamesClub@liberty.edu, or visit www.LibertyFlames.com/FlamesClub.

For more information about becoming a season ticket holder, please contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or email tickets@liberty.edu. Tickets can also be purchased at LUBasketball.com.