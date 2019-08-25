Liberty lands all-CAA transfer Emily Maupin

All-CAA post player Emily Maupin has transferred from Elon to the Liberty women’s basketball program.

Maupin, who stands 6-3 and hails from Charlottesville, Va., will sit out the 2019-20 season due to the NCAA’s transfer regulations. She will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when she first suits up for the Lady Flames in 2020-21.

“Emily is a perfect fit to our Liberty family in so many different aspects,” explained Liberty Women’s Basketball Head Coach Carey Green. “She brings size and the ability to consistently score inside at the post position. Her high IQ and passion for the game will be great assets as she continues to develop. Most of all, the intangibles of her Christian faith and character are what sets her apart and will direct her to a successful competitive edge in basketball and life. We are certainly excited and blessed to work with her as she grows and contributes at Liberty.”

Maupin is coming off a breakthrough sophomore season at Elon, which garnered third team All-CAA recognition. She paced the Phoenix in both points (11.7 ppg) and rebounds (6.0 rpg), while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Maupin recorded three double-doubles last year, highlighted by standout performances against Hampton (21 points, 15 rebounds) and UNCW (26 points, 11 rebounds).

As a freshman in 2017-18, Maupin made 16 appearances for an Elon squad which went 25-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament.

Maupin graduated in 2017 as The Covenant School’s all-time leading scorer with 2,256 points and also grabbed 1,778 rebounds. She was a first team VISAA All-State honoree as a junior and senior, while making four appearances on the all-conference squad.

