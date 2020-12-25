Liberty Lacrosse unveils spring 2021 non-conference schedule

The Liberty women’s lacrosse team has unveiled its spring 2021 non-conference slate, featuring games against six ranked opponents from last season.

“I can’t express enough how grateful we are to get back out on the field this spring. It has been a long, challenging journey that our girls have grown through,” said head coach Kelly Nangle. “I am beyond proud of how they have responded through the summer and through this fall season. We are prepared to attack one of the strongest schedules we have ever had. We are excited to compete at the highest level and continue to get better!”

The schedule is tentative and subject to change. The Lady Flames’ strong non-conference schedule features a season opener against No. 24 Virginia Tech, Feb. 12 at the Liberty Lacrosse Field. Liberty’s other foes who finished inside the IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll include No. 17 Richmond (home, March 6), No. 2 Notre Dame (away, March 19), No. 13 James Madison (home, March 31), No. 18 Duke (away, April 13) and No. 8 Florida (away, April 28).

Liberty’s non-conference slate also includes bouts against former Big South foe and three-time defending conference champion High Point (away, March 24) as well as former Big South and ASUN rival Coastal Carolina (home, April 10).

The early portion of the Lady Flames’ 2021 campaign will include road matches versus Robert Morris (Feb. 21) and Furman (Feb. 27). Liberty will host Radford on March 3 and will compete at Old Dominion (March 10) and William & Mary (March 13) during the first half of March.

Liberty released its ASUN Conference schedule as well as SoCon crossover games on Dec. 4. Liberty and Jacksonville will square off on April 25 in Jacksonville, Fla., in what will be a rematch of the 2019 ASUN Lacrosse Championship title game. Details for the 2021 ASUN Lacrosse Championship and the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be released at a later date.

The Lady Flames finished 3-3 in an abbreviated 2020 campaign. Liberty posted a program-record 14 victories and a 5-1 ASUN mark in 2019.

