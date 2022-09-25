Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
liberty jumps out to early lead then has to hold off akron zips for 21 12 win
College FB/MBB

Liberty jumps out to early lead, then has to hold off Akron Zips for 21-12 win

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

liberty basketballA key defensive stop and a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Dae Dae Hunter with under five minutes remaining gave Liberty the cushion it needed in a 21-12 win over Akron Saturday night at Williams Stadium.

After taking a 14-0 lead just over 15 minutes into the game, the Flames (3-1) struggled to find offensive consistency during the last 45 minutes of play.

Akron (1-3) scored 12-straight points and nearly tied the contest early in the fourth quarter, but a failed two-point conversion allowed Liberty to maintain a slim two-point edge.

Akron outgained Liberty on the night, finishing the game with 321 offensive yards to the Flames’ 309 offensive yards.

Liberty had a balanced offensive attack (157 rushing yards, 152 passing yards), while Akron relied heavily on its passing attack (52 rushing yards, 269 passing yards).

Johnathan Bennett, Liberty’s third starting quarterback during the 2022 season, finished the night completing 13-of-27 passing attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunter posted his first 100-yard rushing performance as a Flame and the fourth of his collegiate career. The Hawaii transfer finished the night rushing 18 times for 118 yards and scored his rushing touchdown with 4:46 left in the contest.

Demario Douglas was Liberty’s leading receiving with five receptions for 40 yards. Jaivian Lofton added four catches for 47 yards, while Khaleb Coleman had two receptions for 31 yards and his third career touchdown reception.

Linebackers Ahmad Walker (four solo, five assisted) and Mike Smith Jr. (three solo, six assisted) paced Liberty with nine tackles. The Flames finished the night with 7.0 tackles for a loss, with defensive end Durrell Johnson leading the way with 3.5 negative stops.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

odu logo

ODU rallies twice in second half, defeats Arkansas State, 29-26, in Sun Belt opener
Staff/Wire
police line
,

Albemarle County: One killed in domestic-related shooting at Rio Hill Apartments
Staff/Wire

One person is dead in what Albemarle County Police are calling a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments.

soccer

Men’s Soccer: Goal in final five minutes lifts UVA to 1-0 upset at #3 Syracuse
Staff/Wire

Unranked Virginia downed #3 Syracuse by a score of 1-0 thanks to a spectacular goal in the final minutes from captain Leo Afonso on Saturday night at SU Soccer Stadium.

jmu football

JMU rallies from big second half deficit, stuns Appalachian State, 32-28
Roger Gonzalez
Baltimore Ravens

Game Preview: Can Baltimore Ravens bounce back from Dolphins loss?
Staff/Wire
washington commanders

Game Preview: Washington Commanders face test from red-hot Philadelphia Eagles
Staff/Wire

How To Bet On College Football In Canada | Canada Sports Betting
nikhilkalro