Liberty hoops alum Warley-Talbert set to tip off 2020 WNBA season with Las Vegas

Former Liberty women’s basketball standout Avery Warley-Talbert will tip off her seventh WNBA season Sunday at 3 p.m., when her Las Vegas Aces square off against the Chicago Sky on ABC.

Each WNBA team will play 22 regular-season games this year, all of which will take place at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Coached by Bill Laimbeer, the Aces will look to build upon a successful 2019 campaign, which featured a 21-13 record and a trip to the WNBA Playoffs’ semifinal round.

After sitting out the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Warley-Talbert made her return to the WNBA in 2019, making three appearances for the New York Liberty.

Following the 2019 WNBA season, Warley-Talbert played for Cankaya in the Turkish League. She averaged a double-double (11.0 ppg, 10.7 rpg) and shot 68.6 percent from the field.

Warley-Talbert previously played in the WNBA for her first five seasons after graduating from Liberty (2012-16). The Washington, D.C., native began her career with the Phoenix Mercury in 2012 and has also made stops in New York, Chicago, Atlanta and San Antonio, the franchise which has since relocated to Las Vegas.

Liberty’s career rebounding leader (1,282 boards) has been best known for her prowess on the boards during her professional career. Warley-Talbert has pulled down 414 caroms during her WNBA career, averaging 12 rebounds per 40 minutes played.

Liberty alumni have now been part of a WNBA regular-season roster in 13 of the last 16 seasons. The run began when current assistant coach Katie Mattera made her WNBA debut with the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2005 and also includes Megan Frazee’s two seasons (2009 and 2010) in San Antonio.

A 2012 Liberty graduate, Warley-Talbert ranks No. 1 in Liberty history for games played (132), helping the Lady Flames go 97-35 during her time on the team. She also sits No. 2 in program history for field goal percentage (60.3), No. 3 for both blocked shots (166) and double-doubles (47) and No. 6 for points (1,453).

Warley-Talbert was a three-time first team All-Big South selection and was named MVP of the 2012 Big South Championship. She helped the Lady Flames capture the Big South Championship title and advance to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship three times (2009, 2010 and 2012). Last month, Warley-Talbert was one of four Lady Flames selected to the 2010-19 Big South Women’s Basketball All-Decade Team.

