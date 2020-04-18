Liberty holds virtual reveal for new football center

Liberty Football held a virtual unveiling for its recently completed Liberty Football Center on Friday.

Flames football players were supposed to physically tour the new $20 million facility when they returned from spring break on March 22, but that got shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The completion of the 16-month construction project was slightly delayed during its final few weeks when construction, and IT support crews were limited to groups of 10 or less due to the social distancing policies in place around the country.

Once Liberty football players are able to return to campus, the Flames will start to use the new 65,455-square-foot facility located in the north end zone at Williams Stadium.

Shortly after the completion of the 2018 football season, Liberty began the renovation project to expand its football operations center that originally opened in 2006. The recently completed renovation project added an additional 18,000 square feet to the three-story facility.

The top floor of the newly renovated facility houses 17 offices, 10 position meeting rooms, and offensive and defensive meeting room, plus a 147-seat, theater style team meeting room.

The middle floor of the building, located at ground level, includes a new locker room with 122 lockers and an attached equipment room to better service Liberty’s football players.

The floor also houses a 13,000 square foot player’s lounge, including a nutrition center and can accommodate up to 130 people. The area also will be used as a recruiting area during home football games.

The Flames were able to utilize the locker room during the 2019 season, one that saw Liberty post an 8-5 record during its first full season at the FBS level. Liberty ended the season with a win in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl over Georgia Southern, becoming the third team in NCAA history to win a bowl game during its first full season at the FBS level.

A glass enclosed cardio workout room replaced the existing front entrance to the operations center and the workout area overlooks the lower level.

Rounding out the new amenities of this floor is a press room for weekly press conferences and postgame interviews, plus a new training room. The sports medicine area also includes 11 treatment beds, an onsite x-ray room, plus hydrotherapy pools.

Closing out the facility is a state-of-the art weight room in the lower level of the operations center. The 16,000 square foot workout space is furnished with the latest training equipment, allowing Liberty’s players to prepare themselves to excel at the highest level of college football.

The entire three-floor football operations center features a dynamic graphic arts packages, helping promote the ever growing Liberty Football brand.

Information from Liberty Athletics

