Liberty-Grand Canyon set to air on ESPNU

Published Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019, 12:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its television schedule for its upcoming college basketball events that features Liberty facing Grand Canyon in the Air Force Reserve Jerry Colangelo Classic presented by Citi.

The Flames will face the Lopes on ESPNU as the game will be played at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, home of the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 8.

This will be the second game this season that Liberty will be featured on ESPNU as the Flames’ matchup against FGCU is set to also air on ESPNU to open up their ASUN Conference schedule on Jan. 2. Liberty’s game against the Lopes is one of 24 games that is affiliated with the Basketball Hall of Fame this season and the only team in the ASUN Conference.

“We are excited and humbled to be afforded the opportunity to play on ESPNU,” Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay said. “The Colangelo Classic is a prestigious event and we are excited that our players get to play in a tournament-like atmosphere game against an exceptional opponent in GCU.”

Liberty and GCU will be one of three games played on Dec. 8 at Talking Stick Resort Arena as Dayton and Saint Mary’s will play prior to Liberty’s game to kick off the day, Tulane will play Saint Louis. This will be the first-ever meeting between Liberty and GCU. The Flames have played just two other times in school history in the state of Arizona. The Flames previously faced Arizona and Valparaiso in 2003 in Tucson. The Flames will face an exceptional opponent as GCU finished with a 20-14 record last season, advancing to the WAC Championship for the second straight season.

Tickets are on sale for the Jerry Colangelo Classic and Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and can be purchased here.