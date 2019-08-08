Liberty Golf earns selection to GCAA All-Academic Team

Published Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, 2:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The 2018-19 season was a winning campaign for the Liberty men’s golf program, both on the course and in the classroom.

For the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2014, Liberty’s men’s golf program was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Academic team.

Liberty was one of 202 golf programs in the country, ranging from the Division I level down to the NJCAA level, to post a team grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher during the 2018-19 season. New Mexico led a select group of 19 NCAA Division I program who posted a team GPA of 3.5 or higher, last season.

Liberty finished the 2018-19 academic year with 3.13 team GPA. The Flames were also named to the GCAA All-Academic Team in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

On the course, the Flames had one of the most historic seasons in program history. Liberty was consistently ranked inside the Golfstat top 25 national rankings all season, including a program-best No. 18 in March. Liberty finished the year ranked No. 22 in the final Golfstat national rankings.

The Flames earned the program’s eighth NCAA Regional appearance in the last nine years. Liberty finished in fifth place at the NCAA Athens Regional, pushing the program to the national championship for the second time in school history.

Liberty finish 20th at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship, the team’s second best finish at the national championship.

Like this: Like Loading...