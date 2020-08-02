Liberty Golf earns GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Team Honors

Published Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, 7:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty has wrapped up a successful season both on the course and in the classroom by being named to the 2019-2020 GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Award list.

Liberty was one of 89 NCAA Division I men’s golf programs to finish the 2019-2020 academic year with a 3.0 or higher team GPA.

This is the second year in a row the Flames have been named to the GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Award list and sixth time in program history (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2020).

The Flames finished the 2019-2020 academic year with a 3.43 team GPA, ranking second among male teams in the athletics department. Liberty is maintaining a 3.49 cumulative GPA, which ranks fourth best among all Liberty’s 20 NCAA Division I athletics programs.

Earlier this month, the Flames had six players named to the 2020 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar team (Zach Barbin, Ervin Chang, Alexandre Fuchs, Connor Polender, Kieran Vincent and Jonathan Yaun).

The half-dozen selections were the most for Liberty in a single season in program history. Prior to this year, Liberty only had one other year where the Flames had multiple selections (2014 – Mathieu Fenasse and Ian McConnell).

Liberty finished the shortened 2019-2020 season ranked No. 32 in the final Golfstat rankings and No. 30 in the final Golfweek national rankings.

The Flames posted six top-five finishes in 10 events and were the top ranked ASUN Conference team in the final national rankings for the season.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments