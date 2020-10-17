Liberty gets program-defining win on the road at Syracuse, 38-21

Liberty, OK, is starting to look like it’s for real.

The Flames gashed Syracuse for 338 yards on the ground on its way to a 38-21 butt-whuppin’ at Syracuse on Saturday, to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The win pushes Liberty’s winning streak to seven games.

The victory was the first for the program over an ACC opponent.

And it was no fluke. The Flames outgained the Orange 520-308, getting big games from Shedro Louis, who had 170 yards on 10 carries, with touchdown runs of 52 and 75 yards, and Peytton Pickett, who added 115 yards and a TD on 23 carries.

Quarterback Malik Willis was a coolly efficient 16-of-20 passing for 182 yards and a TD, adding 58 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The TD pass broke the game open. Up 21-14 at the half, Willis connected with D.J. Stubbs on a 36-yard pass to cap a four-play, 78-yard drive that made it a two-score game.

Pickett’s TD, a 16-yard run with 2:58 left in the third, stretched the lead to 35-14, and the rout was on.

