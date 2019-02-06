Liberty gets 20th win, defeats Stetson

On a night where the Liberty offense struggled to develop a rhythm, its defense answered the call leading the Flames to a 57-54 victory over Stetson.

Liberty is now the eighth team in the country to reach 20 wins this season. With the victory over Stetson, Liberty became the second team in the ASUN to clinch a spot in the ASUN Championship, joining Lipscomb.

Liberty made it difficult for Stetson on offense from the tip, forcing the Hatters to shoot 32 percent in the first half. While Stetson scored just 21 points, Lovell Cabbil Jr. led all scorers with 12 points in the first half, shooting 4-7 from the field.

As the Flames struggled on offense in the second half, Stetson would come back to make it close coming within three points (57-54) with 43 seconds left. Stetson had a chance to tie the game with one second left but Keith Matthews’ three-point fell short.

“Give credit to Stetson, I thought they played well and we didn’t come out with the right mindset,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I think this is a privileged to do, not a right and I think you have to pursue excellence when you put on that jersey and I didn’t feel like we did that on a consistent enough basis tonight. No Division I basketball game is easy.”

