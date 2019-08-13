Liberty Football welcomes Flames Nation to Fan Appreciation Day

Liberty Football will wrap up its August Training Camp on Saturday with a scrimmage and autograph session as part of Fan Appreciation Day.

The football team will start the day with a scrimmage during its Saturday morning practice, beginning at 11 a.m. inside Williams Stadium.

Following the two-hour workout, Liberty Athletics will welcome Flames Nation inside the Liberty Indoor Practice Facility, from 1 to 3 p.m., for autographs with Liberty Head Coach Hugh Freeze, players and Sparky.

The Fan Appreciation Day event inside the Liberty Indoor Practice Facility will also feature inflatable and yard games, much like what fans can experience as a part of Flames Fan Fest at each of Liberty’s home football games.

Both the scrimmage at Williams Stadium and all the afternoon activities inside the Liberty Indoor Practice Facility are free and open to the public.

As part of the Fan Appreciation Day event, the Flames Ticket Office will begin to sell single game tickets for all six of Liberty’s 2019 home football games to the general public.

Liberty’s six game home schedule features No. 22 Syracuse (Aug. 31/Football Alumni Weekend), Buffalo (Sept. 14/Hall of Fame Weekend), Hampton (Sept. 21/Family Weekend), New Mexico (Sept. 28/College for a Weekend), Maine (Oct. 19/Homecoming Weekend) and New Mexico State (Nov. 30/Military Appreciation Day).

Flames Ticket Office staff members will be on hand throughout the day to help Flames Nation members with their season tickets and single game ticket questions.

For more information about 2019 football tickets, fans can log onto www.LUFootball.com or contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

