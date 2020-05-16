Liberty Football: Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina set for 2023, 2024

Published Saturday, May. 16, 2020, 10:21 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

While preparation for the 2020 football season is currently a significant focus for Liberty Athletics, planning for the future also continues to be a top priority.

Today, Liberty Athletics released its completed schedules for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, giving Flames Football a full slate of scheduled games for the next five seasons and announced football games through 2031.

A significant portion of the Flames’ 2023 schedule had previously been released and today’s announcement of a Nov. 4 game at South Carolina completes the 12-game schedule.

Liberty’s first-ever trip to Williams-Brice Stadium at the beginning of November 2023 will be the Flames’ third game in program history against a SEC opponent. Liberty faced Auburn in 2018 and has a scheduled game at Arkansas on Nov. 5, 2022.

The release of the completed 2024 schedule includes seven newly publicized contests, including road trips to UCF (Sept. 7), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 14) and FIU (Nov. 23).

The Flames will also welcome Ball State (Sept. 21), Texas State (Oct. 26), Campbell (Nov. 9) and New Mexico State (Nov. 30) to Williams Stadium to round out the newly released games for 2024.

The Flames’ 2024 match-up with Ball State is part of a home-and-home series with the Cardinals. Liberty will complete the series with a game at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Ind., on Oct. 3, 2026.

In addition to closing out the 2023 and 2024 schedules against New Mexico State, Liberty has extended its series with its fellow FBS independent program through the 2029 season.

Liberty and New Mexico State will square off at Williams Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026 and Nov. 25, 2028. The Flames will travel to Las Cruces, N.M., to face the Aggies on Nov. 27, 2027 and Nov. 17, 2029.

2023 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 9 at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 16 at Buffalo

Sept. 23 vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 30 vs. Old Dominion

Oct. 7 at Miami (Ohio)

Oct. 14 at Virginia

Oct. 28 vs. ETSU

Nov. 4 at South Carolina

Nov. 11 vs. Connecticut

Nov. 18 vs. UMass

Nov. 25 at New Mexico State

2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 7 at UCF

Sept. 14 at Eastern Michigan

Sept. 21 vs. Ball State

Sept. 28 at Appalachian State

Oct. 5 vs. Marshall

Oct. 19 at North Carolina

Oct. 26 vs. Texas State

Nov. 9 vs. Campbell

Nov. 16 at UMass

Nov. 23 at FIU

Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico State

2020 Football Season Ticket Information

While the spring football season was cancelled due to the concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, season tickets still remain on sale for the upcoming 2020 football season.

Liberty’s 2020 home schedule is very balanced with home games every other weekend, never keeping Flames Nation waiting too long for a return visit to Williams Stadium to cheer the Flames on to another victory. The Flames open the home portion of their schedule on Sept. 12 against North Carolina A&T.

Flames Nation can reserve their season tickets for as low as $70 per person for general admission seating, giving college football fans a chance to watch the highest level of competition for less than $12 per game.

By visiting www.LUFootball.com, fans can see the variety of numerus season ticket options available throughout the 2020 season.

Season ticket packages for Liberty’ six-game home schedule include: West Club Level ($380), West Premium Chairbacks ($165), West Reserved Benchbacks ($130), East Reserved Benchbacks ($100), West Reserved Benchbacks ($85) and East General Admission ($70).

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments