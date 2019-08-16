Liberty Football: Single-game tickets on sale Saturday

Published Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, 5:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

With 2019 Liberty Football tickets selling at an all-time high, the Flames Ticket Office will open single game ticket sales to the general public on Saturday.

In conjunction with Fan Appreciation Day set, the Flames Ticket Office will open the day’s festivities by starting to sell single game tickets at 9 a.m.

Saturday’s Fan Appreciation Day event gets under way with an 11 a.m. scrimmage at Williams Stadium, followed by an autograph session inside the Liberty Indoor Practice Facility at 1 p.m. All events on Saturday are free and open to the public.

The Flames Ticket Office has experienced a busy summer, having already exceeded their season ticket sales numbers from last year. This marks the seventh season in a row Liberty’s football season ticket sales have surpassed the previous year’s sales total.

With the Flames hosting No. 22 ranked Syracuse, the first-ever Power 5 opponent to play at Williams Stadium, and the Aug. 31 game marking the debut of new head football coach Hugh Freeze, Liberty Athletics is expecting a record crowd at Williams Stadium to open the season.

Liberty’s six game home schedule features No. 22 Syracuse (Aug. 31/Football Alumni Weekend), Buffalo (Sept. 14/Hall of Fame Weekend), Hampton (Sept. 21/Family Weekend), New Mexico (Sept. 28/College for a Weekend), Maine (Oct. 19/Homecoming Weekend) and New Mexico State (Nov. 30/Military Appreciation Day).

While single game tickets go on sale this Saturday, the Flames Ticket Office reminds Flames Nation members season tickets remain on sale with savings of 56 percent over a single game ticket purchase.

For more information about 2019 football tickets, fans can log onto www.LUFootball.com or contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...