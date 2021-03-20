Liberty Football set to Host Red, White and Blue Preview on March 27

Flames Nation members hungry to watch Liberty return to gridiron will have their chance on March 27 when football hosts the Red, White and Blue Preview.

The practice session, which is part of Liberty’s annual Spring Practice workouts, will be open to all current Flames Club members and current Liberty Football season ticket holders.

Gates at Williams Stadium will open at 9:30 a.m. and the event will begin around 10 a.m. Eligible fans will be asked to enter the venue through Gate 1.

Due to current stadium capacity limits set by the Governor’s office, the event will be limited to a seating capacity of 1,000 fans.

Eligible fans must RSVP through their Flames Ticket account and select their seats for the game due to social distancing. Seats will only be available on the East side of Williams Stadium.

Although the event is only open to current Flames Club members and current Liberty Football season ticket holders, all members of Flames Nation can still enjoy the festivities.

Fans unable to attend on March 27 will be able to virtually enjoy the game day experience thanks to Liberty Athletics Creative and Broadcast teams.

Alan York, the “Voice of the Flames”, and Paul Rutigliano, York’s counterpart on football game day from the radio booth, will broadcast live from Williams Stadium, starting at 10 a.m.

Liberty Flames fans are also encouraged to follow and engage with the Liberty Football social media accounts (@LibertyFootball Twitter and @LibertyFootball Instagram) for event updates and to be entered to win a singed poster by Flames Head Coach Hugh Freeze.

A look ahead at the 2021 season

Liberty had a season of “firsts” in 2020, including the team’s first-ever national ranking, first win over an ACC opponent, the best start in school history (8-0 to start 2020), first-ever win over a top-25 FBS program and back-to-back bowl game wins.

The Flames return 10 out of 11 starters on both sides of the football and 87.1 percent of their offensive production from 2020 (returning players accounted for 366 of Liberty’s 420 points scored last season).

Liberty defeated a pair of ACC foes in Syracuse and in-state opponent Virginia Tech. The two wins made Liberty the first non-Power 5 team to post a pair of wins over ACC schools in the same season since Houston in 2015.

The Flames finished the season with a 10-1 record, tying the program’s record for wins in a season (Liberty finished the 2008 season with a 10-2 record).

With the Cure Bowl win over its former Big South rival Coastal Carolina, Liberty became the second transitioning team in NCAA history to win consecutive bowl games during its first two full seasons at the FBS level.

