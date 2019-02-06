Liberty Football: Season tickets now on sale for 2019

Excitement around the Liberty football program has never been higher and Flames Nation can take their next step in supporting the Flames by purchasing their 2019 season tickets.

After seeing the Flames become the ninth team in NCAA history to win six or more games during their first season at the FBS level, college football’s highest level of competition, the Flames Ticket Office is excited to announce that 2019 season tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Flames Nation can reserve their season tickets for as low as $70 per person for a general admission ticket at the renovated Williams Stadium, which now seats 25,000 fans.

By visiting LUFootball.com, fans can see the variety of numerus season ticket options available throughout the 2019 season.

Season ticket packages for Liberty’ six-game home schedule include: Club Level ($360), West Premium Chairbacks ($165), West Reserved Benchbacks ($130), West Reserved Benchbacks ($100), East Reserved Benchbacks ($85) and General Admission ($70).

Discounts are available for Liberty University faculty and staff, registered Varsity Club members (former Liberty University student-athletes) and recent Liberty University alumni (graduates from 2015-19).

A season ticket package provides fans with significant savings over purchasing a single game ticket – up to 67 percent. Liberty opens its 2019 season on Aug. 31 when it host ACC opponent Syracuse, the first Power 5 opponent to visit Williams Stadium.

On top of Liberty’s success on the field during its inaugural FBS season in 2018, the Flames announced the hiring of former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze as the ninth head football coach in program history on Dec. 7, 2018.

During his five seasons with the Rebels (2012-16), Freeze guided the Rebels to four bowl games and his Ole Miss squad knocked off Alabama in back-to-back seasons.

“I’m excited to experience the passion I’ve heard so much about when it comes to game day at Liberty,” stated Freeze. “I’ve talked with coaches who have played at Williams Stadium and they commented about the passion they saw from Liberty’s fans and how it was the best they saw from any place they have visited. I’m excited to help grow that passion and give Flames Nation a reason to pack Williams Stadium as they Rise with Us in 2019.”

With Freeze at the helm of Liberty’s program that returns 15 offensive and defensive starters, the Flames’ goal of qualifying for their first bowl game in program history appears to be within their grasp.

Flames Nation’s first step in getting ready for what will undoubtedly be a memorable season is to reserve season tickets today.

Fans can support Liberty Football by joining the Flames Club, which exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. For more information about the Flames Club, please call 434-582-CLUB (2582) or email FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

For more information about becoming a football season ticket holder, please contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

