Liberty Football: Lemonier named to AP All-Bowl Team

Liberty defensive lineman Jessie Lemonier has been named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team for his performance in the 2019 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.

Lemonier led Liberty’s stout defensive effort at the Cure Bowl. He helped the Flames stop Georgia Southern’s highly touted rushing attack en route to a 23-16 win on Dec. 21.

With the victory, Liberty became the third FBS transitioning team in NCAA history to win a bowl game during its first full season at the FBS level.

The senior finished the bowl game with eight tackles, including two sacks and was named the bowl game’s Most Valuable Player.

Georgia Southern came into the game ranked No. 8 in the country in rushing offense, averaging 261.5 rushing yards per game. Liberty entered its inaugural bowl game ranked No. 100 nationally in rushing defense (allowing 192.7 yards per game).

Liberty’s defensive effort held Georgia Southern to 154 rushing yards, a single rushing touchdown and three field goals in the victory.

Lemonier ends his two-year career with the Flames ranked third in program history with 20.5 sacks. Over the last two seasons, Lemonier ranks third among FBS players nationally in total sacks recorded during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

