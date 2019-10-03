Liberty Football: Kelvin Edwards jersey to be retired at Homecoming

During Homecoming Weekend 2019, the Liberty Football program will retire the No. 83 jersey of Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame member Kelvin Edwards.

Edwards will be honored during Liberty’s football game against Maine on Oct. 19. Kickoff for the Homecoming contest is set for 6 p.m.

Edwards will become the fourth individual to have a jersey retired, honoring his contributions and accomplishments on the gridiron. Liberty retired a jersey in honor of Dr. Jerry Falwell in 2006, the school’s founder and former chancellor. In 2008, former head coach Sam Rutigliano and tight end Eric Green each had a jersey retired in their honor.

Edwards helped the athletics department’s flagship program make the move to the NCAA ranks, as the wide receiver shined for the football program during a star-studded four-year career (1982-85).

A 1985 Associated Press Little All-America first-team honoree, Edwards finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,546) and receiving touchdowns (22). Both records stood for 26 seasons before they were eclipsed by Chris Summers in 2011.

Edwards finished his career at Liberty with five 100-yard games. Despite Liberty’s 1985 season being shortened by a flood that wiped out the football program’s facilities, Edwards was still selected to participate in the 1985 Blue-Gray All-Star game. He became the first player in program history to be named to a postseason all-star game.

Upon graduating from Liberty, Edwards became Liberty’s second-highest NFL draft pick, when he was selected in the fourth round of the 1986 draft by the New Orleans Saints. His three-year professional football career was spotlighted when he was a starting wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.

The native of Atlanta, Ga., finished his NFL career with 49 receptions, 746 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He had a breakout year for the Cowboys in 1987, finishing the season with 34 receptions, 521 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The retired jersey honor will be the second time Liberty Athletics has recognized Edwards. The standout wide receiver was one of seven inductees into the inaugural Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame class in 2009.