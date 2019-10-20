Liberty Football: Hugh Freeze on win over Maine

Overall thoughts on the game

“I have a lot of mixed emotions about tonight’s game. For most of the year, I think our defense has played with great passion and carried this football team, and special teams have been pretty solid too. Offensively, we’ve been kind of up and down. I felt tonight we were pretty efficient offensively. Defensively, it was our worst effort of the year. It’s good to be able to still celebrate a win when that happens, but it certainly was not the level that our defense has been playing. We’re certainly going to have to play a lot better as we hit the road for the next three games.”

On the offensive bright spots

“There’s some bright spots offensively, for sure. I’m really proud for Buckshot to set the record. He deserves it, and it will probably stand for a while. He was pretty dang good tonight in the first half, and our receivers made some plays, and he had several drops that could have easily been catches. I thought our tempo was good. I went tempo tonight. That’s the first time we’ve ever done that this year, and I thought it was really good and good for us. I’ve got to think about complimentary football moving forward as we play a difficult stretch of games.

On Homecoming 2019

“I’m really happy for our university and our team for the homecoming game. There was a good crowd there tonight, beautiful night here, and to get our fifth win is rewarding. But there’s certainly things to get better at.”

On team’s lack of mental focus

“We lost so many one-on-one matches, tackled poorly and had penalties. I knew we were flat in the locker room before the game, and that doesn’t always surprise me. I think it’s impossible for college kids to always be at their peak emotionally for a 12-game season, but you still have to have the mentality to execute it. We didn’t. We were in twoman at least 3-4 times, and you can’t get beat inside in two-man. That is a total lack of focus. We just missed a little passion it seemed to me, but again they’ve carried us for the most part of this season, so we certainly need to get things fixed from tonight.”

