Liberty Football goes 22 deep in 2020 signing class

Liberty Football coach Hugh Freeze announced the addition of 22 players to his 2020 roster as part of National Signing Day.

Freeze and his coaching staff held their Signing Day offices from a meeting room in the Loews Royal Pacific Hotel at the Universal Resorts in Orlando, Fla., the team’s home base during their preparation for the 2019 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday.

Freeze’s second signing class at Liberty is the highest ranked recruiting class in program history. The 2020 is ranked No. 98 in the country by 247Sports.com, which included 11 three-star ranked recruits (out of 19 scholarship offers). Freeze’s 2020 signing class includes nine mid-year enrollees and 13 players who will join the roster the fall.

2020 Mid-Year Enrollees Announced in December

Gage Bassham OL 6-5 315 Abingdon, Va./Lord Botetourt HS

Will Buchanan OL 6-6 300 Asheville, N.C./Christ School

Anthony Butler LB 6-1 225 Charlotte, N.C./Zebulon B. Vance HS (Charlotte)

Tim Coutras S 6-2 195 Nolenville, Tenn./Nolensville HS

Gabe Fuster LB 6-1 220 Chesapeake, Va./Deep Creek HS

Durrell Johnson DE 6-4 225 Essex, Md./Overlea HS (ASA College)

Jerome Jolly, Jr. DB 6-0 200 Jacksonville, Fla./Mandarin HS

Karsen Perkins DE 6-4 250 Concord, N.C./NW Cabarrus HS

Juawan Treadwell DB 6-0 190 Ford Heights, Ill./Crete-Monee HS (Independence CC)

2020 Signees Announced in December

Deon Biggins DB 6-1 170 Horn Lake, Miss./Horn Lake HS

Sean Brown QB 6-2 185 Apex, N.C./Middle Creek HS

Kendy Charles DT 6-2 245 Orange Park, Fla./Orange Park HS

CJ Daniels WR 6-1 185 Lilburn, Ga./Parkview HS

Brian Hannibal OL 6-3 290 Silver Spring, Md./James Hubert Blake HS

Marcus Haskins DB 6-1 180 St. Paul, Minn./East Ridge HS (Iowa Western CC)

Ahmad Jackson WR 6-1 200 Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek HS

Jaivian Lofton WR 6-2 195 Rancho Cucamonga, Calif./Rancho Cucamonga HS (Chaffey College)

Aaron Lovins DB 6-0 180 Nashville, Tenn./Brentwood Academy

Chase Mitchell OL 6-4 330 Washington, Pa./Washington HS

Louis Taylor, III DB 6-1 180 Martinsville, Va./Magna Vista HS

Aakil Washington DL 6-2 230 Marietta, Ga./Wheeler HS

Rashad Whitehead DL 6-2 245 Atlanta, Ga./B.E.S.T. Academy

