Liberty Football: Gandy-Golden named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 12:02 am

Liberty FootballLiberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was one of four players added to the 2018 Biletnikoff Award Watch List as announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation earlier today.

The junior was one of four newcomers added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, joining Iowa State’s Hakeem Butler, Old Dominion’s Travis Fulgham and Oregon’s Dillon Mitchell.

Gandy-Golden (Jr., 6-4, 220, Dallas, Ga.) leads the Flames with 844 receiving yards, 51 receptions and nine touchdowns this season. He is averaging 120.6 receiving yards per game and would rank No. 3 in the country in receiving yards if Liberty was eligible for the FBS statistical ranks (not eligible due to NCAA FBS reclassification process).

Gandy-Golden has surpassed the 100-yard mark in his last four games, including a school record 245 yards on 11 receptions at New Mexico on Sept. 29. Last weekend, he finished the UMass game with nine receptions for 205 yards, marking his second career 200-yard game.

The junior ranks sixth in program history with 2,381 career receiving yards and is tied for third with 22 career receiving touchdowns.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on Dec. 6, 2018, on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan to be broadcast on ESPN. College and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff will announce the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner on the show.

