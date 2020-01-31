Liberty Football: Gandy-Golden gets NFL Combine invite

Recent Liberty Football alum Antonio Gandy-Golden has received an invite to the 2020 NFL Combine.

The Combine holds its annual workouts from Feb. 23 to March 2, with wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks getting their work in between Feb. 23-28.

Gandy-Golden is the first Liberty player to receive an invitation to the NFL Combine since quarterback Josh Woodrum and kicker John Lunsford participated in 2016. Running back Rashad Jennings also received an invitation in 2009 before he was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gandy-Golden finished his senior year with the Flames ranked No. 4 in the country in total receiving yards (1,396) and No. 5 in receiving yards per game (107.4). He ranks No. 22 in the country in receptions per game (6.1).

During the 2019 season, Gandy-Golden became the first player in program history to record 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons (2017 – 1,066; 2018 – 1,037; 2019 – 1,396).

