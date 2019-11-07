Liberty Football: Gandy-Golden accepts invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Published Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, 6:51 am

Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden will have an opportunity to play alongside some of the nation’s most talented players when he participates in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Gandy-Golden was one of 81 players from 45 teams around the country to receive an invitation from the Senior Bowl to play in one of the most elite postseason scouting events.

The 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 25.

The Senior Bowl is the nation’s most unique football game and football’s premier senior showcase event. It annually features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.

Gandy-Golden is the fifth player in football program history to receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He joins Wayne Haddix (DB, 1987), Eric Green (TE, 1990), Rashad Jennings (RB, 2009) and Walt Aikens (DB, 2014).

Midway through his senior year, Gandy-Golden holds nearly all of Liberty’s career receiving records. He is already the program’s all-time career leader in receiving yards (3,500) and touchdowns (30) and is tied for the program record in career receptions (215).

He leads the Flames and ranks No. 2 in the country in receiving yards in 2019 (1,082). He is the first player in program history to record a 1,000 yards receiving in three-straight season (2017 – 1,066; 2018 – 1037).

The native of Dallas, Ga., has finished six of Liberty’s nine games this season with 100 or more receiving yards, giving him 16 career 100-yard games.

