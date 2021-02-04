Liberty Football: Freeze adds Jack Curtis to defensive staff

Former Tulane defensive coordinator Jack Curtis is headed to Liberty Mountain as the Flames’ new safeties coach.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has hired Curtis to replace Corey Batoon, who left the Flames after one season to become the defensive coordinator at South Alabama.

Curtis brings a wealth of coaching experience with him to Liberty that spans more three decades at a variety of schools: Mississippi State (1989-92), Western New Mexico (1993). Northwestern State (1994-2001), Arkansas State (2002-08), Memphis (2009), Central Missouri (2010), Georgia Southern (2011-15) and Tulane (2016-20).

Curtis’ defensive schemes helped his teams make 12 postseason appearances during his coaching career at both the FCS and FBS levels, including five bowl games (1991 Liberty Bowl, 2005 New Orleans Bowl, 2015 GoDaddy.com Bowl, 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl and the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl).

During his most recent coaching stop, Curtis coached 12 players who were named to the America Athletic Conference all-conference teams, four who were selected in the NFL Draft and All-American cornerback Parry Nickerson (2017).

Curtis was future endeavored from Tulane in December after a five-year stint. The Green Wave finished 6-5 in 2020, but underperformed on the defensive side of the ball, allowing 419.7 yards per game and 27.2 points per game with a senior-laden group that included NFL prospects Patrick Johnson, the school’s career sacks leader, and Cameron Sample, and a defensive front that returned intact.

