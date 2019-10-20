Liberty Football: Flames set records in 59-44 win over Maine on Homecoming

On a night when Liberty welcomed its past standouts back home, new ones entered the record books during the Flames’ 59-44 Homecoming game win over visiting Maine, Saturday night, at Williams Stadium.

The Flames won their second Homecoming game in a row and 10th in their last 14 Homecoming Weekend games. Following the 15-point victory, Liberty is 32-14 all-time when welcoming its alumni back to Liberty Mountain for Homecoming Weekend.

The opening drive of the game proved to be historic for the Flames. Antonio Gandy-Golden caught the ball on the first two offensive plays of the game, allowing the senior to become the program’s all-time leader in career receiving yards.

He finished the game with nine reception for 149 yards, giving him 3,295 career receiving yards, which surpasses Darrin Peterson’s (2012-15) previous record of 3,170 career yards.

On the same drive, Stephen Calvert completed all four of his passing attempts for 79 yards. The yardage pushed the senior over the 10,000 career passing yards threshold, making him the second quarterback in school history to pass for 10,000 or more yards.

Calvert didn’t stop once he reached 10,000-yard mark, with the senior finishing the night by completing 23-of-35 attempts for 351 yards and five touchdowns.

Calvert’s 16th career 300-yard game and third career five-passing touchdown game pushed him to the top of Liberty’s career passing charts.

With his 351 passing yards tonight, Calvert became Liberty’s all-time leader in career passing yards with 10,282. His total surpasses Josh Woodrum (2012-15), who finished his career with 10,266 passing yards.

While the game saw Calvert and Gandy-Golden climb to the top of their respective career statistical categories, the contest also saw one of their predecessors honored for his stellar career which took place three decades prior.

Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame member Kelvin Edwards had his No. 83 jersey retired during the break between the first and second quarters. Edwards (1982-85) finished his career with 2,546 receiving yards and 22 career touchdown receptions, both of which were program records when Edwards finished his career 30 years ago.

