Liberty Football: Flames improve to 3-1 with win over New Mexico
Two high-powered offenses found themselves in a defensive tussle, where Liberty prevailed in a 17-10 victory over New Mexico, Saturday evening, at Williams Stadium.
The two teams each came into the game averaging more than 30 points per game. Both teams were coming off games where they scored 50-plus points in a victory and were averaging 400-plus yards per contest on the season.
With the win, the Flames push their win streak to three games in a row, marking Liberty’s first three-game win streak at the FBS level. Liberty is now 8-2 all-time at home since beginning FBS play in 2018.
The individual star of the contest for the Flames was Antonio Gandy-Golden. With a touchdown grab as time expired in the first quarter, the senior became the program’s all-time career leader with 28 career touchdown receptions. He finished the night with six receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown.
Liberty’s Stephen Calvert posted his 15th career 300-yard game and his third in a row. The senior finished the night completing 24-of-36 passing attempts for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi and defensive lineman Ralfs Rusins had career nights to lead the Flames strong defensive performance. Ajayi led the team with a career-high 10 tackles, while Rusins finished with a career-best nine stops, including 1.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks.
