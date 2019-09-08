Liberty Football: Flames fall at Louisiana, 35-14

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns distanced themselves from the Liberty Flames during the midpoint of the game, scoring four unanswered touchdowns en route to a 35-14 victory in their home opener, Saturday evening, at Cajun Field.

For the second game in a row, Liberty coach Hugh Freeze coached during the game from the press box. After undergoing back surgery in mid-August, Freeze’s team activities have been limited due to his recovery process.

Freeze, who has never coached a college game from the press box in his career prior to 2019, led the Flames from a hospital bed against Syracuse last weekend. Today, Freeze worked from a medical chair in the coach’s booth at Cajun Field.

The game saw the Ragin’ Cajuns nearly reach the 600 total offensive yard mark. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the game with 593 total offensive yards on 71 plays, averaging 8.4 yard per offensive play.

Louisiana did a majority of its work on the ground, rushing 46 times for 407 yards (8.8 yards per game), while Liberty rushed 28 times for 142 yards.

Frankie Hickson gained a majority of the yards on the ground for the Flames, allowing the redshirt senior to move over the 2,000 yard rushing mark for his career (2,019 yards).

