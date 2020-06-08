Liberty Football: Flames Club pushes back date for priority seat assignments

Liberty Athletics announced today that the annual selection of seats for Flames Club members was slated for June 12, and will now be rescheduled to a date next month.

“We are increasingly confident that the football season will be played as scheduled beginning with our opening game at Virginia Tech on Sept. 5,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “Moreover, we are hopeful to be able to play without restriction on the stadium capacity yet provide a safe environment for our fans. As we move into Phase 2 of reopening in Central Virginia, we are further encouraged.”

“However, we believe it is premature to assign specific seats to our Flames Club members and season ticket holders given that there is still some uncertainty,” McCaw said. “Because the seat selection process is a careful and time-consuming process to honor our donors and ticket holders’ preferences, and for that reason, it is better that we wait until we have more clarity before we undergo this process. We want to allow as many of Flames Nation as possible to attend our games, and right now that requires us to be patient.”

At this time Liberty Athletics is reviewing scenarios for capacity, ingress/egress, concessions, and hospitality for football games.

“We’re anxious to see our loyal Flames Club members and can’t wait to move forward with the priority seating process. Still, this a necessary step to keep all of our fans safe as we prepare for the best game day atmosphere in the fall,” said Mike Hagen, Associate AD/Executive Director of Development.

Season tickets purchased by the June 1 Priority Deadline will be honored through the priority seating process of Flames Club Membership Levels and Loyalty Points.

All season tickets purchased after that date will be seated based on the date and time of their order.

Season tickets remain available for purchase, go to www.LUFootball.com or call (434) 592-5015 for more information

