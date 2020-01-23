Liberty Football: Flames add home-and-home with Appalachian State

Liberty Football today announced a home-and-home series with Appalachian State that has the programs matching up in 2024 and 2025.

The Flames will travel to Boone, N.C., in 2024 for a road game on Sept. 28 before welcoming Appalachian State to Williams Stadium the following season on Oct. 11, 2025.

Today’s announcement gives Liberty five announced opponents in 2024 and eight announced matchups for the 2025 season.

Liberty and Appalachian State have met on the football field 10 previous times, with the Mountaineers leading the series, 7-3.

The Flames won the most recent meeting between the two teams, with Liberty recording a 55-48 overtime victory at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Oct. 11, 2014. The win was one of four in Liberty’s 30-year history as a FCS team over an FBS program, coming during Appalachian State’s first year of the two-year FBS transition process.

Liberty and Appalachian State share some recent similar historical accomplishments following the Flames’ win over Georgia Southern in the 2019 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl last December.

Liberty became the third FBS transitioning team in NCAA history to win a bowl game during its first full season at the FBS level. Liberty joined Appalachian State and Georgia Southern, who both won bowl games during their first full season at the FBS level in 2015.

The Flames will begin their quest for a second bowl game appearance when they open the 2020 season at Virginia Tech on Sept. 5. Liberty opens it six-game home schedule the following weekend when the Flames host North Carolina A&T at Williams Stadium on Sept. 12.

