Liberty Football: Flames add eight in February signing period

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze announced the signing of eight new players on Wednesday as part of the NCAA’s February signing period.

With these additional eight players inking their national letters of intent to play for the Flames, a total of 22 players have become part of Freeze’s first-ever signing class at Liberty. Freeze was hired as the ninth head coach in the history of the program on Dec. 7, 2018.

During the early December signing period, Freeze announced the signing of 14 players to national letters of intent.

2019 Signees Announced in February

Malik Caper LB 6-1 215 Dallas, Texas/Grapevine Faith Christian School

Kei’Trel Clark CB 5-10 160 Richmond, Va./Manchester HS

Demario Douglas WR 5-8 165 Jacksonville, Fla./Mandarin HS

William Green DT 6-6 315 Albany, Ga./Westover HS (Georgia Military College)

Elijah James DT 6-5 295 Chicago, Ill./Oswego East HS (Iowa Western CC)

Maisen Knight OL 6-5 300 Salt Lake City, Utah/Judge Memorial HS (Ventura College)

Tayvion Land CB 5-8 170 Virginia Beach, Va./Ocean Lakes HS

Micaiah Overton TE 6-4 225 Fort Worth, Texas/Bessemer Academy

2019 Signees Announced in December

Zack Amerson DE 6-4 225 Greenwood, S.C./Emerald HS

Tre’Shaun Clark DE 6-2 235 Danville, Va./Cape Coral HS (Fla.)

Micah Glaize S 6-1 190 Lynchburg, Va./Brookville HS

Devonte Lloyd DT 6-2 300 Meridian, Miss./Meridian HS (NW Mississippi Community College)

Chris Megginson DB 6-0 180 Lynchburg, Va./Heritage HS

Brayden Monday DE 6-5 245 Waynesville, N.C./Tuscola HS

Jason Stricker K/P 6-2 180 Charlotte, N.C./Marvin Ridge HS

CJ Yarbrough WR 6-3 195 Tanner, Ala./East Limestone HS

2019 Mid-Year Enrollees Announced in December

Isaiah Avery CB 6-1 185 Antioch, Calif./Antioch HS (City College of San Francisco)

Johnathan Bennett QB 6-1 210 Summerville, S.C./Summerville HS

Emanuel Dabney CB 5-11 170 Jackson, Miss./Callaway HS (Hinds Community College)

Shedro Louis WR 5-8 175 Immokalee, Fla./Immokalee HS

Treon Sibley WR 6-0 190 Akron, Ohio/Coventry HS

Aubrey Williams S 6-2 200 Brunswick, Ga./Brunswick HS

