Liberty Football completes 2020 signing class
Liberty Football added one more signee and six preferred walk-ons on signing day Wednesday.
The signing of defensive back Quinton Reese capped the National Letter of Intent list at 23 for the Class of 2020.
With the walk-ons, second-year coach Hugh Freeze will welcome 29 newcomers to the roster, with a dozen enrolling in school for the spring semester, making them eligible to participate in spring practice.
The 2020 class is the highest-ranked recruiting class in Liberty Football program history, checking in at 97th nationally in the 247Sports.com rendering.
