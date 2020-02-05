Liberty Football completes 2020 signing class

Published Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, 2:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty Football added one more signee and six preferred walk-ons on signing day Wednesday.

The signing of defensive back Quinton Reese capped the National Letter of Intent list at 23 for the Class of 2020.

With the walk-ons, second-year coach Hugh Freeze will welcome 29 newcomers to the roster, with a dozen enrolling in school for the spring semester, making them eligible to participate in spring practice.

The 2020 class is the highest-ranked recruiting class in Liberty Football program history, checking in at 97th nationally in the 247Sports.com rendering.

Related