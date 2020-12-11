Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze announces positive COVID-19 test

Published Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, 10:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a release from the school Friday.

He received the positive test result earlier this week and has experienced some mild symptoms, per the release.

Since learning of the positive test result, Coach Freeze has self-isolated, and he continues to follow all guidelines set forth by the Liberty University medical staff and local health officials.

The release reported that Freeze looks forward to rejoining the team for bowl game preparation next week.

Related

Comments