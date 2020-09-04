Liberty Football announces kickoff time adjustments

Published Friday, Sep. 4, 2020, 4:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Flames Nation will have just one time to remember for home football games in 2020, as Liberty Athletics has shifted its home game kickoff times to 1 p.m.

Previously, Liberty was scheduled to kick off its earlier season games under the lights at 6 p.m., while games later in the calendar year would kick off at 2 p.m.

Liberty’s five-game home schedule opens on Sept. 26 against FIU. The Flames will also host North Alabama on Oct. 3, Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 10 (Homecoming Weekend), Southern Miss on Oct. 24 (Family Weekend) and Western Carolina on Nov. 14.

Earlier this month, Liberty Athletics transitioned to a single-game ticket model for the 2020 football season, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the current limitations set in Commonwealth of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 requirements, occupancy at outdoor venues is limited to 50 percent of the facility’s capacity or 1,000 patrons, whichever is less.

Under these restrictions, Liberty Athletics will limit its stadium capacity to 1,000 fans to begin the season at Williams Stadium.

For questions about tickets, please contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 592-5015.

Related

Comments