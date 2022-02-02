Liberty Football adds five on February signing day

Liberty Football coach Hugh Freeze announced on Wednesday five new additions to his 2022 football signing class.

With the five new members, all transfers who have already joined the program for spring workouts, Liberty’s 2022 football signing class stands at 22 members.

The five new members include Auburn defensive lineman Dre Butler, BYU tight end Brentley Hanshaw, Colorado State offensive linemen Cam Reddy, Southern Utah cornerback Kobe Singleton and Kentucky offensive lineman Naasir Watkins.

The Flames’ 22 newcomers including six defensive backs, four defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, three tight ends, two linebackers, two wide receivers, a quarterback and a running back.

Freeze’s fourth signing class is one of the highest ranked recruiting classes in program. The 2022 class currently ranks No. 90 by Rivals.com and No. 98 by 247Sports.com.

Liberty’s final 2020 class was ranked No. 89 by 247Sports.com and the 2021 class was ranked No. 93 by Rivals.com.

February signees

Dre Butler, DL, 6-5, 300

Covington, Ga./Newton HS (Auburn)

Mid-year enrollee who joined the team for Spring 2022 workouts … comes to Liberty after transferring from Auburn … played in 13 career games at Auburn during the 2020 and 2021 seasons … recorded 20 tackles (seven solo, 13 assisted), 2.0 tackles for a loss (nine yards) and 1.0 sacks (six yards) … got his first start against Northwestern in the 2020 Citrus Bowl … transferred to Auburn from Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas … 247Sports.com rated him as the No. 7 nationally prospect at the JUCO level … ESPN JC Top 50 … 66 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 11.5 sacks at Independence … helped the Pirates won the KJCCC title … two-time conference defensive player of the week … second team all-KJCCC … graduated rom Newton High School in Newton, Ga. … four-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com out of high school … recording 50 tackles, 20 TFL, eight sacks as a senior … first team Region 8-7A … also a basketball standout … son of Ruby Turner.

Miyon Conaway, DL, 6-2, 220

Hazlehurst, Ga./Jeff Davis HS

Mid-year enrollee who joined the team for Spring 2022 workouts … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also received offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU, Troy and Western Kentucky … finished his junior season at Jeff Davis High School with 19 tackles, three tackles for a loss, seven quarterback hurries and a sack … recorded 20 solo stops as a senior, including 5.0 tackles for a loss … son of Lakesha Conaway.

Bryce Dixon, DL, 6-2, 275

Charlotte, N.C./David W. Butler HS

Mid-year enrollee who joined the team for Spring 2022 workouts … also received offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia, Kent State, Minnesota, Missouri, Indiana and Old Dominion … son of Charisse Williams.

Bentley Hanshaw, TE, 6-5, 240

Moorpark, Calif./Moorpark HS (BYU)

Mid-year enrollee who joined the team for Spring 2022 workouts … transferring to Liberty from BYU … played in one game for BYU during the 2020 season … graduated from Moorpark High School in Moorpark, Calif. in 2017 … completed two years of mission work before joining BYU’s roster … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com out of high school … three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also received offers from UCLA, Utah, Oregon State, Cal, Arizona State and Pittsburgh … finished his senior year with 41 receptions for 493 yards and six touchdowns … all-county and all-league honoree … son of Rachelle and Tim Hanshaw … his father, Tim Hanshaw, played offensive line for BYU (1988, 1991-1994) and in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers (1995-98).

Austin Henderson, TE, 6-6, 240

Nashville, Tenn./Ensworth HS (Minnesota)

Mid-year enrollee who joined the team for Spring 2022 workouts … played in one game for Minnesota during the 2020 season … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com in 2020 … three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com in 2020 … also had offers from Austin Peay, Ball State, Indiana, Iowa State, Jacksonville State, Minnesota, Murray State, Tennessee-Martin UTSA out of high school … as a senior, led his team to the semifinals of the Tennessee Division II Class AAA State Championship with 21 receptions and 232 yards … as a junior, recorded 12 receptions for 220 yards … No. 42 recruit in Tennessee and No. 32 tight end in the country by ESPN … son of Kim and Tim Henderson.

DaeDae Hunter, RB, 5-10, 190

Denver, Colo./Chandler HS (Hawaii)

Mid-year enrollee who joined the team for Spring 2022 workouts … played in two season at Hawaii (2020 and 2021) … rushed for a combined 834 yards and five touchdowns during 19 games … led Hawaii in rushing during the 2021 season with 101 carries for 651 yards and three touchdowns … also had 31 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns at Hawaii … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com in 2020 … two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com in 2020 … also had offers from Montana State, Nevada and Samford out of high school … teammates with current Flames’ running back T.J. Green at Chandler High School … finished his senior year with 1,748 rushing yards on 152 carries for 33 touchdowns … state Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state at running back … averaged 11.5 yards per attempt and 134.5 yards per game … had nine games of 100 or more rushing yards including 279 yards and two touchdowns in the state championship game … guided the Wolves to a perfect 13-0 season including the state championship in the open division … finished the season as the No. 1 team in the state of Arizona and No. 9 nationally according to USA Today Super 25 … prior to his playing days at Chandler, was an all-state player at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, Colo. … as a junior rushed for 1,366 yards on 136 carries and 17 touchdowns … also played on defense and tallied 48 tackles and two interceptions … son of Whitney and Henry Hunter.