Liberty Football: 3-Game Mini Pack Tickets on sale

Flames Nation members wanting more than a single-game experience at a Liberty Football game now have an exciting new offer that comes with a significant savings.

Earlier today, the Flames Ticket Office released a three-game mini pack, giving fans the opportunity to experience half of Liberty’s 2019 home football games at 20 percent savings.

The three-game mini pack is on sale for $75 per ticket. The ticket gives fans a West Reserved bleacher seat for Liberty’s season-opener against Syracuse on Aug. 31, the home finale against New Mexico State on Nov. 30 and a game of their choice from the remaining four home contests at Williams Stadium.

Liberty will kick off the 2019 season against ACC foe Syracuse on Aug. 31, marking the first ever Power 5 team to visit Williams Stadium. The contest will also be the Flames’ first under new head coach Hugh Freeze, who will debut his renowned up-tempo style of offense when the Cuse make their first-ever visit to Lynchburg.

The Flames could be making their last push to become bowl eligible for the first time in program history when New Mexico State makes a return trip to the “Hill City” on Nov. 30. For the second year in a row, New Mexico State and Liberty will square off twice in the same season with the first match-up taking place in Las Cruces on Oct. 5. In 2018, the home team was the victor in the home-and-home series.

The three-game mini pack will then allow fans to select one of the four remaining home games on Liberty’s 2019 schedule to complete their order.

Liberty’s four remaining home contests are against Buffalo (Sept. 14/Hall of Fame Weekend), Hampton (Sept. 21/Family Weekend), New Mexico (Sept. 28/College for a Weekend) and Maine (Oct. 19/Homecoming Weekend).

For more information about the three-game mini pack, fans can log onto www.LUFootball.com or contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

Football Season Tickets Remain On Sale

Excitement around Liberty’s football program has never been higher and Flames Nation can take their next step in supporting the Flames by purchasing their 2019 season tickets.

After seeing the Flames become the ninth team in NCAA history to win six or more games during their first season at the FBS level, college football’s highest level of competition, the Flames Ticket Office is excited to announce that 2019 season tickets are currently on sale.

Flames Nation can reserve their season tickets for as low as $70 per person for a general admission ticket at the renovated Williams Stadium, which now seats 25,000 fans.

By visiting www.LUFootball.com, fans can see the variety of numerous season ticket options available throughout the 2019 season.

Season ticket packages for Liberty’s six-game home schedule include: Club Level ($360), West Premium Chairbacks ($165), West Reserved Benchbacks ($130), West Reserved Benchbacks ($100), East Reserved Benchbacks ($85) and East General Admission ($70).

A season ticket package provides fans with significant savings over purchasing a single game ticket – up to 67 percent. Liberty opens its 2019 season on Aug. 31 when it hosts ACC opponent Syracuse, the first Power 5 opponent to visit Williams Stadium.

Fans can support Liberty Football by joining the Flames Club, which exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. For more information about the Flames Club, please call 434-582-CLUB (2582) or email FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

