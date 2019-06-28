Liberty Football: 2019 road game tickets now on sale

While 2019 Liberty Football season tickets continue to sell at a record pace, the Flames Ticket Office is now selling tickets for all six of Liberty’s upcoming road games.

Fans who want to sit with other members of Flames Nation during Liberty’s six road football games in 2019 will want to purchase their tickets through the Flames Ticket Office.

During the Flames’ first full FBS season as a bowl eligible team, Liberty’s road schedule will take the team to Louisiana (Sept. 7 – Lafayette, La.), New Mexico State (Oct. 5 – Las Cruces, N.M.), Rutgers (Oct. 26 – New Brunswick, N.J.), UMass (Nov. 2 – Amherst, Mass.), BYU (Nov. 9 – Provo, Utah) and Virginia (Nov. 23 – Charlottesville, Va.).

The Flames Ticket Office is offering a new service this year where purchased tickets for road football games can be mailed approximately three weeks prior to the game. There will be a nominal shipping fee associated with this new offering.

In conjunction with the Flames Ticket Office, the Flames Club is currently selling tickets to their pregame meals for Liberty’s road games at Rutgers and Virginia. These meal tickets are available for purchase for all of Flames Nation – $15 for adults and $7 for youth (6-12 years old).

Additionally, the Flames Club is also currently selling parking passes for the Virginia game to Flames Club members only.

For more information about becoming a football season ticket holder or purchasing single-game road game tickets, please visit www.LibertyFlames.com/tickets or contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

