Liberty Flames Football Show kicks off on Monday
With less than two weeks remaining before Liberty kicks off the season at home against No. 22 Syracuse, the Liberty Flames Football Show returns to the radio airways on Monday night at 6 p.m.
The 60-minute weekly coach’s radio show moves to a new location for the 2019 season, as the Monday night show will be hosted at the Iron & Ale restaurant at 106 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg.
Alan York, the radio play-by-play broadcaster for football and men’s basketball, hosts the call-in show, which traditionally will feature Liberty Flames Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze and a member of his coaching staff.
Due to recent health issues, Freeze will not be on the show Monday night debut; however, York will welcome Liberty Flames Co-Offensive Coordinators Kent Austin (quarterbacks coach) and Maurice Harris (wide receivers coach).
For the sixth year in a row, the Flames Sports Hotline will air weekly on the ESPNinVA network, which includes the following ESPN Radio stations in the Central Virginia area: Lynchburg (93.3 FM, 100.9 FM and 1320 AM), Bedford (1350 AM), Roanoke (99.5 FM and 1240 AM) and Gretna/Danville (106.3 FM and 730 AM).
Flames Nation fans can listen to the show locally by tuning their radio dials to any of the ESPNinVA network of stations in the Central Virginia area. The show also airs live online at LibertyFlames.com.
- Internet Listening Option: Link to Listen Live at 6 p.m. on Monday Night (ESPNinVa.com)
- To email questions: LFSN@liberty.edu
- Twitter: @LUFlamesVoice
