Liberty finishes ASUN Tournament pool play by topping Lipscomb, 10-2

The No. 1 seed Liberty Flames closed out Pool A play at the ASUN Baseball Tournament with a 10-2 win over the No. 2 seed Lipscomb Bisons, Thursday afternoon at JetBlue Park.

Liberty never trailed in the contest, striking for six runs in the first inning. Flames’ second baseman Nathan Keeter had two hits, his second home run of the season and a triple, in the contest.

Shortstop Stephen Hill added two hits and drove in three runs for Liberty.

Flames right-handers Tim Miller and Cole Garrett combined to hold the Bisons to two runs on four hits in the contest. The duo limited Lipscomb to six baserunners in the game.

Liberty moves to 36-20 on the season and wins Pool A with a 3-0 record. Lipscomb drops to 35-22 overall and finishes Pool A play with a 1-2 mark.

