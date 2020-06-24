Liberty Field Hockey adds Julie Daels for 2020-2021

The Liberty field hockey team has announced the addition of Julie Daels for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Adding Julie to arguably the best domestic Liberty field hockey recruiting class is another great step for the program,” said Liberty Field Hockey Head Coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker. “She is incredibly quick and is a scrappy player who will fit into our style of play immediately. As a program, we commit to outworking and attacking at all times, and Julie already embodies this sentiment.”

Daels was on the Belgian junior national team for three years and represented her country at the prestigious Six Nations Tournament in Ireland. She says her favorite field hockey moment was playing on the same team as her niece, Camille Daels, with both of them scoring a goal in the same game.

“I am enormously grateful and excited to be accepted in the family of Liberty University Field Hockey,” Daels said. “I can’t wait to meet the girls and staff.”

Daels is a forward who hails from Bruges, Belgium. She competed at the club level for KHC Bruges, playing in the honor division with the highest field hockey team of the club while joining at the age of 14.

“Julie is a type of player that every coach wants to have on his/her team. She succeeds in combing both speed and technical ingenuity. Julie is still young, and despite her qualifications still has great growth potential,” stated KHC Bruges Head Coach Wouter Venhecke.

Daels joins a recruiting class which also includes Emily Dykema (defender | Newport News, Va.), Lexi Hosler (midfielder | Lititz, Pa.), Alyssa Maryanopolis (goalkeeper | Springfield, Va.), Reagan Underwood (midfielder | Sinking Spring, Pa.) and Maddie Vicars (defender | Moseley, Va.).

