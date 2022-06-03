Liberty falls to Oklahoma, 16-3, in regional opener

The Oklahoma Sooners downed the Liberty Flames 16-3, Friday afternoon in the first game of the 2022 NCAA Regional at Condron Family Ballpark.

Liberty jumped out to a 3-0 lead in their first at bat, only to see Big 12 Tournament champion Oklahoma strike for four runs in the second and two in the fourth inning on their way to the win.

Flames’ first baseman Logan Mathieu had two hits and knocked in a run in the contest. Shortstop Stephen Hill started the scoring for the Flames with a two-out, two-run double.

Liberty drops to 37-22 on the season. The Flames will play the loser of Central Michigan and regional host Florida in an elimination game, tomorrow. Oklahoma, winners of five consecutive games, moves to 38-20. The Sooners advance to play the winner of the Central Michigan and Florida, tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...