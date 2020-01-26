Liberty falls at Stetson: Second straight defeat in ASUN

Published Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, 11:06 pm

Liberty dropped its second straight ASUN contest as Stetson defeated the Flames 48-43 on Saturday night.

The Flames (19-3, 5-2 ASUN) went into the break with a 29-18 lead, but Stetson (11-11, 5-2 ASUN) opened the second half on a 13-3 run to come within one point (32-31) with 13 minutes left in the game.

Liberty responded by holding Stetson scoreless for nearly five minutes, but the Hatters were able to stay in the game and eventually take their first lead at the 5:31-mark at 37-36.

Stetson’s largest lead would be five points (43-38) with 2:44 left in the game. Liberty would never be able to recover as they struggled from the field all throughout the second half, making just six field goals in the second half.

“Give credit to Stetson tonight. We are now 5-2 in the league with our goals still in front of us,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We got good looks tonight that didn’t go down for us, but we also have to get stops on the other end.”

