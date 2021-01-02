Liberty drops ASUN opener to Lipscomb, 77-70

Published Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, 7:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty suffered a 77-70 loss to Lipscomb in its ASUN Conference opener on Saturday.

Lipscomb (6-5) could not have asked for a better start, jumping out to an 8-0 lead, as Liberty (8-4) did not score its first point of the game until the 17:01 mark.

After being down 24 points with four and a half minutes left in the half, Liberty ended the half on a 14-3 run, trailing at the break 42-29.

The Flames continued their run to start the second half, extending their run to 20-3, cutting Lipscomb’s lead to seven points (44-37).

Throughout the second half Lipscomb continued to keep Liberty at arms distance, holding onto its lead.

Ahsan Asadullah scored a game-high 24 points for Lipscomb.

Liberty had four players score double-figures, led by Darius McGhee’s 16 points.

“Credit to Lipscomb,” said Liberty associate head coach Brad Soucie, who filled in for head coach Ritchie McKay at the helm on Saturday. “They came out tougher and played harder and played with a greater purpose than we did to start the game. They set the tone, but I am proud of our guys and the way they responded. They fought back and battled, but we didn’t set the tone early on, they did.”

Related

Comments