Baseball: Liberty downs Lipscomb 5-4, completing series sweep

Published Monday, Apr. 12, 2021, 9:17 am

The Liberty Flames defeated the Lipscomb Bisons 5-4 to complete a sweep of the three-game ASUN series Sunday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Designated hitter Brady Gulakowski hit his second home run of the season and drove in two runs for the Flames. Right-hander Trey Gibson allowed one run on three hits over the first 5 2/3 innings to record the victory.

Liberty moves to 21-8 overall and 8-1 in the ASUN. Lipscomb drops to 11-16 overall and 4-8 in conference play.

