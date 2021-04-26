Liberty downs Coastal Carolina, 6-4, to take weekend series

Right fielder Brandon Rohrer’s two-out single in the eighth inning gave the Flames the lead and Landon Riley pitched a scoreless ninth, as Liberty defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 6-4, Sunday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

With the score tied 4-4 with two out and runners on the corners in the bottom of the eighth, Rohrer lined a single into left field to put the Flames in front for good. Riley entered in the top of the ninth and after allowing the first two batters to reach on singles, struck out the next three Chanticleers to close out the victory.

Designated hitter Brady Gulakowski led Liberty with two hits, including his third home run of the year, and scored twice in the contest.

With the win, Liberty takes the series, two games to one. The Flames move to 27-10 on the season. Coastal Carolina falls to 19-15.

