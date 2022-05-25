Liberty doubles up Kennesaw State 12-6 at ASUN Tournament Wednesday

The No. 1 seed Liberty Flames downed the No. 3 seed Kennesaw State Owls 12-6, Wednesday in Pool A action at the ASUN Baseball Championship at Swanson Stadium.

Right fielder Aaron Anderson had two hits, including his seventh home run of the season, three RBI and two runs scored for the Flames. Liberty designated hitter Brady Gulakowski joined Anderson with two hits, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in the game. Gulakowski’s home run was his team-leading 16th of the season.

Flames’ right-hander Max Alba pitched four scoreless innings, holding the Owls in check from the fifth through eighth innings.

After seeing Kennesaw State tie the game in the top of the fourth, the Flames took the lead for good on a two-run single by center fielder Derek Orndorff.

Liberty moves to 2-0 in Pool A play at the ASUN tournament and clinches a spot in one of the two semifinal contests on Friday. With the victory, the Flames improve to 35-20 on the season. Kennesaw State drops to 0-2 in the tournament and 32-26 overall

