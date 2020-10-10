Liberty dominates Louisiana-Monroe, improves to 4-0 in 2020

Published Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, 5:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty got dominant efforts from its defense and special teams on its way to a 40-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday in Lynchburg.

The Flames (4-0) recovered a fumbled punt snap in the end zone for one score, then blocked another punt leading to a recovery TD, and added a 73-yard punt-return TD from Demario Douglas.

The Liberty defense held ULM to 198 yards total offense, while the offense rolled up 400 yards – with quarterback Malik Willis throwing for 177 yards and adding 87 yards and a TD on the ground.

Next up for Liberty is a game on the road in the ACC at Syracuse (1-3), which lost 38-24 to previously winless Duke on Saturday.

Related

Comments