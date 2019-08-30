Liberty defeats William & Mary for first win

Liberty did not disappoint in its home opener, scoring four goals to defeat William & Mary 4-2 Thursday night at Osborne Stadium. With the victory, Liberty improves to 1-2-0 on the season while William & Mary drops to 1-2-0.

Before Liberty’s contest began against the Tribe, Liberty head coach Lang Wedemeyer was surprised with an honor as he was inducted into the Patrick Henry High School Hall of Fame.

Liberty turned up the heat on offense for 26 minutes that proved to be the difference maker in the game. From the 44th minute at the end of the first half until the 70th minute in the second half, Liberty scored four goals by three different players. Kailey Neef was a difference maker in those 26 minutes as she led the Lady Flames with three points on the night scoring a goal along with an assist.

As Liberty controlled possession for 57% of the game, the Lady Flames made the most of their scoring opportunities despite attempting the same number of shots (15) as William & Mary.

“I think we learned a lot from last week, playing against two quality opponents in Virginia and Virginia Tech,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “The ladies have been working so hard in practice and to see their work turn into a big result is very rewarding. I am very proud of them.”

