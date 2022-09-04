Liberty defeats Southern Miss, 29-27, in four-overtime thriller
Liberty got the final stop of the night in the fourth overtime – yes, the fourth overtime – to preserve a 29-27 win at Southern Miss late Saturday night.
The Flames overcame two fourth-quarter deficits to force its first overtime game since its win over No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the 2020 Cure Bowl. The game was the longest in program history, as Liberty had previously only played in a pair of games that went to three overtimes.
Kaidon Salter, the third quarterback to play for the Flames in the game, finished the night completing 8-of-13 passing attempts for 148 yards with two passing touchdowns.
Both his scoring throws went to wide receiver Demario Douglas in the fourth quarter. The second was a 23-yard strike in the corner of the end zone with 36 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime drama.
Liberty’s defense was the story of the night, finishing the game with five caused turnovers (three interceptions and two forced fumbles). The unit finished 2021 with a combined 11 turnovers forced (nine interceptions and two forced fumbles).
The Flames outgained the Golden Eagles on the night. Liberty finished the game with 447 total offensive yards on 83 total offensive plays (5.4 yards per play). Southern Miss ended the night with 391 yards on
Salter was Liberty’s top offensive weapon, finishing the night with 213 total offensive yards (four carries for 65 yards, 8-of-13 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns).
Douglas was the top target for Liberty’s quarterbacks on the night. He finished the game with seven receptions for 97 yards and scored his 11th and 12th career touchdowns.
Linebackers Mike Smith, Jr., a Mississippi native, and Ahmad Walker each paced Liberty’s defensive efforts with eight tackles.