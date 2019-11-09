Liberty defeats Radford in mid-major showcase, 66-60

In front of the largest crowd in the Vines Center in the last 10 years, Liberty opened up the season with a 66-60 win over in-state rival, Radford.

It was a battle between two of the best mid-major programs in the country, and Liberty’s defense showed up limiting the Highlanders to shoot just 37 percent from the floor.

Liberty was exceptional to start the game forcing Radford to just 27 percent (6-22) shooting in the first half as Liberty held Radford to 19 points. While the Flames defense was in a groove, Liberty’s offense stepped up, shooting 46 percent from three-point range and 52 percent from the field.

In a game that produced a lot of hype, Liberty’s freshmen were not fazed by the moment as Kyle Rode (12 points, four rebounds and two assists) and Shiloh Robinson (eight points, two assists and one rebounds) combined for 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Flames’ bench was the difference maker, outscoring Radford’s 29-7.

“It was one of the Radford-Liberty games. It always happens with them,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “It usually happens in my five seasons that we have some really close games. We knew they were going to come back because it is a team that beat Texas and Notre Dame on the road last year. They have all their backcourt back and lost at Clemson by three.

“This is a really good team and to go up 20 in the first half, I thought we were marvelous in the initial 14 minutes or whatever it was of the game. I thought defensively we were really connected. Hats off to Radford for a really tough, competitive game but I am really proud of our group because I thought we could’ve easily watched the scoreboard and it gets away from us,” McKay said.

